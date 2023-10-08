Diddy Reflects On “Humble” Beginnings As A Backup Dancer

Diddy reflected on his career as a backup dancer in a post on Instagram, on Friday. While sharing his first appearance in a music video, he explained that it's "humbling" to see where he came from.

“I started my career as a backup dancer going from audition to audition. Trying to pursue my dreams!!” he captioned the video. “It’s humbling to see life come around full circle. Keep focused, Keep driving, keep working! One day you’ll be able to say you did it! Believe that!!”

Diddy Accepts The BET Lifetime Achievement Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Honoree Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (C) accepts the BET Lifetime Achievement Award from Babyface (L) and Kanye West (R) onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

It's not the only time Diddy's beginning as a dancer has been on his mind as of late. While accepting the Global Icon Award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, last month, he discussed how he created the iconic "Diddy Bop" move. “I got depressed and I would be in the clubs dancing in New York doing my ‘Diddy Bop,’ and then people would see me and they would cast me for videos,” he said. “That’s how I fell in love with the music industry. I saw the executives and I wanted to chase that dream. So I wanna thank every executive, every producer, every songwriter. I gotta thank the Bad Boy family ’cause without them I would not be up here. I love y’all from the bottom of my heart.”

Diddy's First Music Video Appearance

Dancing isn't the only career Diddy hoped to have a future in before becoming the iconic music mogul he's gone on to be. He also dreamed of becoming an NFL player for the Pittsburgh Steelers while playing football in school. Check out Diddy's recent Instagram post above.

