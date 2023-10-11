50 Cent Doubles Down On His Allegation That Diddy “Got 2Pac Killed”

50 Cent has been going pretty hard on Diddy over the last week or so. Firstly, he came out with a bizarre statement about how he would never go to a party hosted by the music mogul. “That n***a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? Fuck you talkin’ ’bout?" Fif asked. "I mean, if you into that, you into that. I’m fine with it. I’m just saying this ain’t my motherfuckin’ kind of party. I am uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girl’s bathroom.”

Subsequently, he took to Instagram with a comment about how Diddy was allegedly responsible for Tupac's death. Overall, Diddy-2Pac conspiracies have existed for a very long time. However, it was jarring to see an artist like 50 Cent come out and espouse them. There was a bit of a fallout on social media, and fans were just confused by the whole thing. Now, it seems like the artist is doubling down. In footage that recently surfaced online, Fif continued to talk about Diddy and his belief that he was involved in 2Pac's murder.

Read More: DaBaby Wants To Act Alongside 50 Cent Someday

50 Cent Speaks At His Show

“I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing,” the legend said. “Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda shit. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the shit I been saying. It’s some crazy shit on my mind. Maybe I said that shit about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed.” For now, it is unclear as to whether or not these comments were made before his social media post, or after. Either way, Fif doubled down somewhere along the line.

These comments will certainly cause a stir. Having said that, let us know what you think of 50 Cent's comments, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Read More: 50 Cent Blows Jadakiss Away With “Final Lap” Tour