Diddy Sports A Dress On 2Pac's Original "Makaveli" Back Cover

The major lawsuit recently filed against Diddy by his ex Cassie has managed to stir up quite a bit of speculation. Her suit was accompanied by a long list of damning allegations, some of which sparked questions surrounding the mogul's sexuality. He, for example, allegedly made her sleep with male sex workers while he filmed and masturbated. The Bad Boy Records founder reportedly dubbed the alleged acts "freak outs," while Cassie remembers them as "horrific encounters."

Since Cassie and Diddy settled, three additional women have filed sexual assault lawsuits against him. He has denied any and all wrongdoing, accusing his alleged victims of coming forward simply for a "quick payday." He shared a statement following news of the fourth suit, claiming that "enough is enough." Regardless, the allegations have managed to leave a mark on his reputation.

2Pac's OG Makaveli Album Art Resurfaces Amid Diddy Allegations

Amid chatter surrounding the allegations, social media users have recently dug up the original cover art for 2Pac's Makaveli. The back cover, created by Ronald "Riskie" Brent, features depictions of Diddy, as well as The Notorious B.I.G. Diddy is seen sporting a bright pink dress and a matching headband, posing as a ballerina. Biggie was turned into a pig, rocking a pig snout and wearing a hat reading "P.I.G."

50 Cent has expectedly made insinuations about Diddy's sexuality previously, claiming that he makes him "uncomfortable." Fif's also accused Diddy of being involved in 2Pac's murder. “I hate when they leave me to talk because I always say the wrong thing,” he said during a show in October. “Last time they left me, I said something about Puffy. You saw that clip? I gotta stop doing that kinda sh*t. I been talking to a therapist to try to help me with the sh*t I been saying. It’s some cr*zy sh*t on my mind. Maybe I said that sh*t about Puffy because he got 2Pac killed.” What do you think of 2Pac's original Makaveli back cover resurfacing amid Diddy's allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

