50 Cent Reposts Mase's Old Diddy-Dissing Freestyle: Watch

50 Cent and Mase took various shots at Diddy for his sexual assault accusations. The G-Unit mogul recently shared an old freestyle of the Jacksonville native's in which he disses Sean Combs. "this might be the illest Ma$E verse ever!!!!" one fan expressed on social media. "Empty pipes when cliques get called," Mase spits. "And go to church on Sunday, I'm the illest of all. Don't ever put Mase with other Bad Boys who had hardships, you know I get it jumping like a mosh pit, n***a. On the verse level, dirt level, I can never work level. N***as mad I made it to the 'I would never work' level. Since Cain killed Abel, I'm able to kill Cain, and Love don't steal, my n***a, change your name. I see no integrity in your name, and I'm haunted by the Ghost of St. James.

"Champagne king, match my Rollie, Plain Jane. And I say, thank God I ain't changed, and if n***as never found the killer, why is n***as living, then? Everybody broke, n***as gotta blame the visionary. N***as be selling they soul to go to a brunch, n***as might end up sweet, drinking that punch. I suffer good, and n***as know I'm from another hood. Forget a brotherhood, I'm trying to make sure that my mother good. I ain't Sheek, but I'm really colder than Ghost. No matter who top five, I'm one colder than most. I'm the ghost of Wolf, ghost of RZA, come with the facts you never considered. I'm the ghost of Shyne, I speak for every artist that never spoke they mind, representing every artist that was left behind, from Craig Mack to G. Dep. I still remember them kids chanting for every producer you ever stole a sample.

Mase's Old Freestyle Targeting Diddy: Watch

"Why you playing with me knowing I make examples? N***as hide behind money, you know that's not a man move. You know you Frank and I'm Tony, you know that it would get lonely. It's never safe if you owe me, you know that saying's true. You had a chance to do right, now understand it. You can't starve a n***a that came from Wicked, can you? Karma came and gave him daughters for what he did to Kim Porter, made the day he dies, he rest in piss water! He could've changed his life, that n***a could've saved his life. Now it ain't no way to fight, now he waving white. I know your strategies and what your habits be. Right now, I got a role in your faculties, so when you get the nerve to come after me, with audacity.

"Gotta know that dollar sign wasn't rapping free. Actually, after Big died, what a travesty. When Mase left, n***a, wasn't nobody after me. Guess I got the last laugh... They ain't laughing, huh? N***as stay strapping up, '94 massacre, can't blackball Mase, the ball ain't Black enough. Tupac chorus, n***a, I ain't even mad at you. Pretty n***a always make their hearts melt, yeah. Yes, you can say I know how 'Pac felt. I'm just a Harlem n***a riding down a Vegas strip with my own Suge, you from Mount Vernon, n***a, go and rep your own hood! I'm not hating on your Billy worth. Right now, I'm only saying what you really worth. You ain't an architect, you just a n***a that market death. Go pay his mother what she really worth, n***a." For more on these artists, stay logged into HNHH.

