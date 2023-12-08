50 Cent Continues His Relentless Trolling Campaign Against Diddy

In the wake of a series of allegations made against Diddy recently, 50 Cent has had a field day revitalizing their old beef. It started when a pretty scathing lawsuit was filed against Diddy by Cassie, alleging some pretty serious allegations of abuse. Though the suit was settled very quickly, that didn't stop many in the hip-hop world from weighing in on it. Alternatively some like Joe Budden and Yung Miami found themselves in hot water for trying to ignore the allegations entirely.

But since then, a trio of new lawsuits have been filed against Diddy making equally serious claims of abuse dating all the way back to the early 90s. The legendary rap mogul has gone pretty quiet publicly while denying all of the allegations made against him through his lawyers. As increasingly serious allegations have emerged many of Diddy's critics have gotten more serious in their responses. But 50 Cent is the exception, continuing to crack jokes at the rap moguls expense. Check out his most recent shots at Diddy below.

50 Cent's Newest Shots At Diddy

In the new post 50 made, he shared a clip of comedian Eddie Griffin making fun of Diddy. In the clip, Griffin mentions his long-running rival Suge Knight who is also currently incarcerated. “That n*gga on his way to jail, Suge Knight been waiting on him! You getting tired of your celly dancing in your videos, all up in cell block C dancing and sh*t, come on over to Death Row, baby!’ Diddy, he did it. N*gga, everybody coming out. That m*thaf*cka 50 Cent is the most pettiest n*gga on earth. Ain’t this n*gga petty? He be f*cking with this n*gga every day," the comedian says.

Additionally, he's not kidding about 50's pettiness. On top of his frequent jokes at Diddy's expense 50 is also interested in producing a documentary on the allegations he's facing with all the proceeds going to the alleged victims. What do you think of 50 Cent's newest shots aimed at Diddy in the wake of his lawsuits? Let us know in the comment section below.

