50 Cent Sends More Shots At Diddy Amid Lawsuits

50 Cent is continuing to target Diddy on Instagram, as the Bad Boy mogul is facing multiple lawsuits concerning sexual abuse. In his latest post referencing Diddy, 50 remarked that he has "fuck you" money while reacting to a New York Times piece about his business empire. The headline for the article asks, "After Sexual Assault Suits, Are Sean Combs’s Empire and Brand at Risk?"

"No he will be fine," 50 wrote. "He has so much money, when his corporate partners pull out. he will just reach in his pockets and make it happen. You saw how fast he paid Cassie. He’s a real Billionaire he has fuck you money guys, So fuck you! @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi @thefinallaptour Diddy Do It? COMING SOON!"

50 Cent & Diddy Pose With Paris Hilton In 2007

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Sean "Diddy" Combs, Paris Hilton and 50 Cent attends 50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock on September 8, 2007 in Las Vegas, NV (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

In response to the post, many of 50's followed noted that the rivalry is deeper than it appears. "If you would’ve told me 15 years ago that we’d witness the rise of 50 cent as a mogul and the end of Diddy, I would’ve looked at you like," one user wrote. Another commented: "Y'all must ain't read @50cent book, because once I read it I understand how he moves and admire it! The dude is smart AF and his posts are not what you think they are." Check out 50's full post on Instagram below.

50 Cent Calls Out Diddy On IG

The drama surrounding Diddy began, last month, when Cassie filed a lawsuit against him, alleging physical, emotional, and sexual abuse. While the two settled within 24 hours, two more accusers came forward in the days afterward. Diddy has vehemently denied all of the allegations against him. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent as well as the fallout from Diddy's allegations on HotNewHipHop.

