50 Cent Turns Diddy Into R. Kelly In Latest Trolling Attempt

50 Cent only continues to troll Diddy online, once again comparing the Bad Boy Records founder to R. Kelly. Ever since Cassie filed her lawsuit against him earlier this month, Fif has been relentless, taking every opportunity to throw jabs at his longtime rival amid the fallout. Diddy and Cassie settled shortly after she filed, but nonetheless, 50 Cent's been vocal with his opinion.

Earlier this month, he even suggested that his next project will detail Diddy's alleged abuse on the big screen, taking notes from the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly. "I Told you they was coming, in 5,4,3,2,1 SMH,” 50 Cent captioned an Instagram post, which featured news articles about Diddy's lawsuit fallout. “This is a movie (SURVIVING P DIDDY) OR (DIDDY, DO IT OR NOT) executive produced by Curtis 50 Cent Jackson coming soon!" It looks like Fif hasn't dropped the joke, as he went on to share an image of R. Kelly's face merged with Diddy's.

50 Cent Continues To Compare Diddy To R. Kelly

"Diddy do it?" he quipped in the caption. "COMING SOON GLG [traffic light emoji] GreenLightGang [film camera emoji] and another one!" He went on to share another Instagram post about the mogul, featuring a New York Times article questioning if his "empire" is at risk. According to 50 Cent, Diddy and his empire will be just fine.

"No he will be fine," he wrote. "He has so much money. When his corporate partners pull out. he will just reach in his pockets and make it happen. You saw how fast he paid Cassie. He’s a real Billionaire he has f*ck you money guys, So f*ck you !" What do you think of 50 Cent's latest attempt at trolling Diddy? What about him continuing to compare Diddy to R. Kelly amid the allegations? Has he taken his trolling too far? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

