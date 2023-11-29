50 Cent’s “Many Men” Producer Responds To His Criticism Of The Song

Six Figga Digga, who produced 50 Cent’s iconic Get Rich or Die Tryin’ single, “Many Men (Wish Death),” has responded to the rapper’s recent criticism of the song. During a recent interview, 50 labeled it his least favorite song of the 2003 project. Six Figga Digga responded to the take while speaking with TMZ on Tuesday.

“In my humble opinion, that was the point,” he said. “If you got a track like that, along with the other tracks that Dr. Dre did, then it’s not going to sound the same because I’m not Dr. Dre. Also, when it was done, it was a different frame of mind, a different way of thinking, so when you’re trying to blend those two things together, I can see that.”

50 Cent Performs On The "Final Lap" Tour

MILAN, ITALY - OCTOBER 22: 50 Cent performs at Mediolanum Forum of Assago on October 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images)

“The worst song on that album, I would probably say is that ‘Blood Hound’ song,” he said. “To me, that’s the song, when you listen to it sonically, that’s the one that sticks out. At that time, the Southern influence was still taking over. I mean, he signed Young Buck because of his influence coming from, you know, that era of Juvenile and all of that type of sound. 50 was the one that was bringing the New York sound back, but with that ‘Blood Hound’ song, I feel like that was kinda catering to that audience that was happening at the time.”

Six Figga Digga Responds To 50 Cent

As for 50 Cent's reasoning for choosing “Many Men (Wish Death)” as his least favorite Get Rich or Die Tryin’ track, he explained the take during an interview on The Rebecca Judd Show, earlier this week. He said: “‘Many Men’ was my least favorite at that point because musically we was in the boom-bap phase. We was in that hard-hitting intensity, the energy on the records, and it’s the slowest song on Get Rich or Die Tryin.’ And it’s now the tempo that the artists are rapping to. So the fast tempo, hard-hitting beats, that was that era, that time period. And the whole album had it.” Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

