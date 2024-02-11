Busta Rhymes Reflects On 50 Cent's Work Ethic During "Final Lap" Tour: "He Don’t Play"

Busta Rhymes says that 50 Cent's the Final Lap tour was "the most incredible tour" he's ever been on. He performed alongside the New York rapper for over 100 shows across the globe during the second half of 2023. The tour was in celebration of the 20th Anniversary of 50's iconic album, Get Rich or Die Tryin'. Busta discussed the experience with Big Boy for an interview, earlier this week.

“Big up to 50 Cent for bringin’ us out there on his Final Lap tour,” he said. “Not only was that probably the most incredible tour that I’ve ever been on, and I’ve been on many. I’m saying that because every night, every arena was sold out. I’ve never been on a tour for five months. […] My last show was November 21. He’s still on that same tour. 50…that’s one thing. He don’t play with that work.”

Busta is far from the first person to speak on 50's work ethic. Tony Yayo, who also performed on the Final Lap tour, recently spoke about how draining it was during an interview with VladTV. “I’m tired, we just did six shows back to back," Yayo said. "50’s running on the stages, lifting cranes, switching seven outfits, he goes to the gym twice a day. 50’s not f*cking around." Check out Busta's comments on 50 below.

More recently, 50 Cent made headlines for feuding with New York City Mayor Eric Adams over the city's $53 million pilot program to provide support for migrants and their families. The two have since made amends. Be on the lookout for further updates on Busta Rhymes and 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

