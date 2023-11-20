50 Cent Shows No Mercy To Diddy Amid Cassie Allegations

A lot of people aren't letting Diddy's lawsuit settlement with Cassie make the claims of sexual assault and physical abuse against him go away easily. The leader of that pack is 50 Cent, whose relentless trolls of him have been commonplace for a long time now. Moreover, he recently posted a meme of the Bad Boy mogul pictured alongside Cassie on Instagram that read: "If I text you this, it means I want my money by tomorrow." In Fif's caption of the post itself, published on Monday (November 20), he wrote "I'm not waiting until Monday," suggesting that he won't be like Sean Combs and take care of this situation immediately.

Furthermore, this isn't the first time that he's taken aim at Diddy for these accusations of abhorrent acts. A few days prior to this social media activity, the G-Unit MC and business titan had some more elaborate thoughts to share on the subject. He didn't go through everything, but said enough to get his point across. "LOL," 50 Cent's IG message began. "He paid that money real quick, should have done that before the sharks saw the blood in the water. And here they come in 5, 4, 3, 2, 1 every woman he ever put his hand on."

50 Cent's Latest Troll Against Diddy On Instagram

Meanwhile, many other stories about Diddy surfaced in the wake of this lawsuit, although most of them brought no proof. Still, it does speak to how much of a reputation he built in the industry, both for good and terrible reasons, supposedly. It's also been wild to see celebrities give wildly different takes and interpretations on this incident. Most recently, Adam22 had a pretty bizarre reaction to the whole thing, according to DJ Akademiks, that related to his own sexual infamy.

Regardless of all of that, the Queens native almost dealt with some legal trouble of his own as of late, though what he stood accused of was nowhere near as harrowing. He dodged charges in his microphone-throwing case, at least if nothing changes for the rest of the year for which the case will be open. One rises, another falls, but the balance keeps weighing differently every day. For more news and the latest updates on Diddy and 50 Cent, stick around on HNHH.

