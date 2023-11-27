50 Cent Continues Trolling Diddy Over Sexual Assault Lawsuits

50 Cent continued to troll Diddy on Instagram with another post referencing the Bad Boy mogul's series of lawsuits on Monday. In doing so, he shared a clip from Screamfest ’07, in which he shakes his head in disapproval on stage as T.I. addresses Diddy and JAY-Z. In the caption, 50 jokes that he's never been a fan of Diddy.

"20 machine guns, only get 10 months, Diddy in the Back, pattin on n***as butts," 50 Cent wrote. "Nah I ain't wit it, I ain't never been wit it. Barz LOL." Fans shared plenty of laughs in the comments section. One user wrote: "This man 50 is relentless! I would hate to be his enemy."

P. Diddy presents 50 Cent with the Best Video Award at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

The lawsuits against Diddy began with Cassie, who filed her's against him, earlier this month, alleging physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The two agreed on a settlement less than 24 hours later. Despite Diddy ending that legal action, two more victims have come forward with lawsuits of their own. His spokesperson denied both allegations in a statement provided to HipHopDX. They wrote: “These are fabricated claims falsely alleging misconduct from over 30 years ago and filed at the last minute. This is nothing but a money grab. Because of Mr. Combs’ fame and success, he is an easy target for anonymous accusers who lie without conscience or consequence for financial benefit. The New York Legislature surely did not intend or expect the Adult Survivors Act to be exploited by scammers. The public should be skeptical and not rush to accept these bogus allegations.”

50 Cent Trolls Diddy

Monday was far from the first time 50 Cent has teased Diddy for the lawsuits. He previously joked that his next television show should be called "Surviving Diddy." Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent and Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

