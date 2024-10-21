50 Cent's "Outrageous" Trolling Of Diddy Gets An Explanation

50 Cent says he's been consistent about his opinion on Diddy for years.

50 Cent says he's been consistent in his stance on Diddy over the last decade. Speaking with PEOPLE about his incessant trolling of the Bad Boy mogul, he argued that it's only getting more attention because of the media's fixation on the latest allegations surrounding Diddy.

“Look, it seems like I’m doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven’t,” he told the outlet. “It’s really me just saying what I’ve been saying for 10 years.” He added: “Now it’s becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff. But away from that, I’m like, ‘Yo, it’s just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.”

50 Cent Poses With Diddy & Paris Hilton

LAS VEGAS - SEPTEMBER 08: Sean "Diddy" Combs, Paris Hilton, and 50 Cent attend 50 Cent Hosts Party at The Hard Rock on September 8, 2007 in Las Vegas, NV (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

The comments come as 50 continues to work on his documentary about the accusations surrounding Diddy. He recently inked a deal with Netflix to release it on the platform. “This is a story with significant human impact. It is a complex narrative spanning decades, not just the headlines or clips seen so far,” 50 Cent and director Alexandria Stapleton said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to give a voice to the voiceless and to present authentic and nuanced perspectives. While the allegations are disturbing, we urge all to remember that Sean Combs’s story is not the full story of hip-hop and its culture. We aim to ensure that individual actions do not overshadow the culture’s broader contributions.”

50 Cent Trolls Diddy On IG

As for Diddy, he currently resides at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while awaiting trial in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's already pleaded not guilty and denied the allegations. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.