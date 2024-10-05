50 Cent Ruthlessly Clowns Diddy Again After Old Clip Resurfaces: Watch

50 always has jokes.

50 Cent has never hid his disdain for Diddy. He was seemingly ahead of the curve by a couple of years, as everybody in the music industry has resorted to mocking the Bad Boy mogul. Given the allegations made against him, the mockery makes sense. 50 Cent is the originator, however. An interview began to circulate of Friday, October 4, and it dated back to 2018. Diddy wasn't involved, but he was the topic of conversation. 50 Cent then reposed the clip and threw in some more digs at the mogul in the caption.

The interview took place on The Breakfast Club. 50 Cent was promoting the film Den of Thieves along with his co-stars, O'Shea Jackson, Jr. and Gerard Butler. The other two had more prominent roles in the film, but it's obvious that 50 is leading the interview. The whole line of questioning has to do with 50's disdain for Diddy. Charlamagne tha God then proceeds to read a comment that the rapper made with regards to Diddy. "Sorry I can no longer help you guys," the comment stated. "Soon you will all be gay and happy. You are all now left under the leadership of Puffy Daddy. Report to the nearest rainbow."

50 Cent Joked About Diddy's Sexuality On Instagram

The comment drew laughter from everybody in the room. 50 Cent, never one to miss an opportunity to troll, doubled down on his 2018 roast in the caption. "I just want to apologize for being heterosexual," he wrote. "I understand it’s offensive these days. I’m sorry I was born this way, I hope you can accept me in the new world." 50 has repeatedly alluded to Diddy's sexuality over the years, and another viral clip saw him roast the mogul for trying to take him shopping. "I thought that was the weirdest sh*t in the world," he recalled. "Because that might be something that a man says to a woman."