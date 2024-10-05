Andrea Kelly Teases Diddy And R Kelly Stories In Her New Memoir

Fans are expecting a lot of revelations.

Andrea Kelly has had a difficult decade. Despite being divorced from R. Kelly, the choreographer was dragged in the media circus surrounding his arrest. R. Kelly was convicted on multiple charges of child sexual abuse in 2022, and is currently serving three decades behind bars. Andrea Kelly was subject to lots of slander and speculation, given that she was married to the singer for over a decade. She has decided to set the record straight, however. Andrea Kelly announced plans to publish a tell-all book about her life. And she's using R. Kelly and Diddy to promote it.

The announcement came via Instagram. Andrea Kelly posted a video with narration and dramatic music. Under the Red Carpet is the name of the book, and the caption under the video provides more context. Kelly claims that she has gotten tired of the lies, and is writing a book in order to "disrupt the deception" that's been going on. Furthermore, she posits that now is the time to "speak without fear" and take back control of her narrative. "No more forcing a smile to get through the pain of being me," she writes. "No more forcing a smile to get thru [sic] the pain of being me."

Andrea Kelly Uses Diddy Photos In Her Video Promo

Andrea Kelly goes a step further, though, and claims that Under the Red Carpet will shine a line on others in the industry as well. Kelly promises to free people who have been silenced up until now. At least, that's what the caption says. "My book is going to set so many free," she adds. "And if you have a problem, it's not with me." She then urges naysayers to take their issues up with God. The book will obviously detail Andrea Kelly's relationship and subsequent divorce from R. Kelly. If we're being frank, the singer will be the selling point of the book. The video suggests that Andrea Kelly may shed light on another disgraced mogul, however: Diddy.