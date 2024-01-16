James Dolan Accused Of Sex Trafficking Masseuse And Leading Her To Harvey Weinstein

James Dolan denies any wrongdoing.

James Dolan, the owner of the New York Knicks and Rangers, is facing some very disturbing allegations in a new lawsuit. According to TMZ, Dolan is being accused of sexually coercing and trafficking a masseuse while on tour back in 2013. Kellye Croft was a masseuse for the Eagles back in 2013, and after having some issues on tour, she was assigned to Dolan's band. At the time, he was the opener on tour, so the pairing made sense. However, things eventually allegedly got to an uncomfortable place.

Subsequently, she says Dolan pressured her into sex acts. Moreover, she was flown out to California at his request, which she believes was purely so that he could sleep with her. Additionally, during this time, she met Harvey Weinstein who propositioned her. Despite declining his advances, she says Weinstein allegedly tried to rape her. However, he was stopped when Dolan called Croft's phone in the midst of the incident. This led to Weinstein allegedly saying "Well, you know Jim and I are best friends. He’s going to be very disappointed that you led me on, this won’t look good for you."

James Dolan Denies Allegations

It was also said that Dolan downplayed what happened at the time, saying Weinstein was troubled. Croft then alleges in 2017, Dolan sent around a song in which the lyrics seemed to indicate Weinstein's various issues. With this new lawsuit in mind, Dolan's representation has responded with full force. "There is absolutely no merit to any of the allegations against Mr. Dolan. Kellye Croft and James Dolan had a friendship. The references to Harvey Weinstein are simply meant to inflame and appear to be plagiarized from prior cases against Mr. Weinstein," the attorney said.

Needless to say, these are massive allegations that could have huge implications for MSG and its teams. Stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates on this developing story. We will always be sure to keep you informed.

