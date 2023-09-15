Diddy Speaks On Mase Beef: “We Brothers”

During his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Diddy opened up about his beef with Mase. The two of them have had their fair share of issues in the past, but Diddy says that he continues to have a soft spot for the artist. He claims that through it all Mase is still a "brother" to him that he'll "always love."

Diddy went on to claim that he's actually sat down with Mase to hash things out before, suggesting that their relationship is worth fixing. He says that although he may not always agree with him, Mase was "a catalyst" to his own personal self reflection. "There are so many misconceptions that people think that they know what's going on," he explained. "I give him credit for really helping to launch my career as an artist, and you know, [he] was there with me from the beginning and stuff like that."

Diddy Says He'll "Always Love" Mase

In other Diddy news, the performer dropped off his sixth studio album today, The Love Album: Off The Grid. The LP is filled with countless high-profile features, from the likes of The Weeknd, Summer Walker, Mary J. Blige, and many more. So far, listeners appear to be enjoying his latest offering, with some even already dubbing it the Album of the Year.

Just in time for the drop of his new project, Diddy was also honored with the Key to NYC today. "The bad boy of entertainment is getting the Key to the City from the bad boy of politics," Mayor Eric Adams declared. Diddy went on to thank his supporters cheering him on. What do you think of Diddy's take on his longstanding feud with Mase? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Diddy.

