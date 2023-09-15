Diddy Honored With Key To NYC

Today, Diddy was awarded the key to New York City, which was given to him by the mayor himself. The ceremony took place in Times Square, and Mayor Eric Adams shared a few words about the occasion. "The bad boy of entertainment is getting the Key to the City from the bad boy of politics," he declared. Upon receiving the key, Diddy thanked a crowd of supporters cheering him on. “I want to thank you all for this honor and just recognizing me being from New York, giving me the Key to the City," he said.

Diddy was honored just in time for the release of his new album. He dropped off The Love Album: Off the Grid this morning, and fans have been loving it so far. The artist's sixth studio album is jam-packed with high-profile features, including appearances from the likes of Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Busta Rhymes, and many more. Listeners are enjoying the album so much, in fact, that some have already started to call it the Album of the Year.

Diddy Gives Inspirational Speech

Diddy took to social media to show off the Key to the City, flexing it while hanging out of the car window. "New York we f*cking did it!" he yells in the clip, also shouting out various parts of the city. "Let's go, the Key to the City." As he gave his inspirational speech, countless fans hyped him up from the street.

Recently, Diddy was also joined by countless peers, who hyped him up at his album release party. The star-studded bash took place in NYC, and included guests like Keyshia Cole, Jadakiss, French Montana, Yung Miami, and more. Diddy rented out the entire venue for the night, and he and his guests reportedly sipped on DeLeon until around 4 a.m., even taking part in some Biggie karaoke. What do you think about Diddy getting the Key to NYC? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Diddy.

