50 Cent Tells Diddy To “Lawyer Up” & Insinuates Alleged Involvement In 2Pac’s Murder

50 Cent trolled Diddy on Instagram, Monday, telling him to "lawyer up" after Keefe D's recent arrest in the murder of 2Pac. Keefe D has previously claimed to have discussed killing Pac with Diddy in exchange for $1 million. Both 2Pac and Suge Knight were feuding with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records at the time of the killing.

"Damn so pac got lined by brother love," 50 captioned a photo of 2Pac and Suge Knight on the night of the killing. "LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky. #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac."

50 Cent & Diddy At The 2003 VMAs

P. Diddy presents 50 Cent with the Best Video Award at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

50's not the only one to bring up Diddy's alleged involvement in the wake of Keefe D's arrest. 2Pac's own brother, Mopreme Shakur, addressed the idea during an interview on The Comedy Hype News Show, last week. “I don’t have to do anything. This individual [Keefe D] mentioned [Diddy’s] name. Law enforcement has a job to do. Will they do it? It does feel like Pac is being vindicated because back in them days when things were going down everybody thought he was cr*zy,” Shakur said. “He may have not expressed it properly but that don’t mean he was wrong. Ya dig? So we’ll see.”

50 Cent Calls Out Diddy Over 2Pac Murder

Mase also appeared to reference Diddy being involved in the killing during an episode of It Is What It Is, last week. While discussing the arrest of Keefe D, he remarked, “Wait, where do I know that name from? That name sounds familiar." Guest Bubba Dub then played in, saying: “Baaaad Boyyyy," and hitting the Diddy Bop in his chair. Check out 50 Cent's recent Instagram post about the rumors above. Keefe D recently received a two-week continuance on his arraignment and will face the court again later this month.

