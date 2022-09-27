A strange report has emerged this week and it shows that Sean “Diddy” Combs is being targeted in a lawsuit. This isn’t just any bit of litigation; the person taking to Diddy to court is only known by “Jane Roe” in documents, stated TMZ, but in a follow-up, a “source” claimed the woman wasn’t telling the truth.

Today (September 27), the outlet reported that Roe alleged she is a relative of Kim Porter‘s who worked for the mogul as a live-in nanny.

Porter, who unexpectedly passed away in November 2018, was Diddy’s ex and mother to three of his children. Roe—who stated that she is the late mom of four’s niece—suggested that the day after Porter passed, Diddy asked her if she could move in and become a full-time, around-the-clock nanny to his twin daughters, D’Lila and Jessie James.

It was in August 2020, nearly two years after Porter’s death, that Roe claimed she told Diddy she was pregnant and asked for maternity leave. When the time came for her to temporarily leave her position, Roe alleged that Diddy was angered and fired her. She claimed that because she was with child but unmarried, he said it “set a bad example” for his kids.

After their story went viral, TMZ returned to say that a “source” told them the woman was not Porter’s niece, nor was she terminated because she was expecting.

We have received a statement from Diddy’s spokesperson:

“This lawsuit is a meritless shakedown to extort money from Mr. Combs. Raven is not the niece of Kim Porter as she falsely alleges; nor is there any legal basis for this case to be filed under the anonymity as a ‘Jane Doe’. Raven was a part time babysitter to the twins who Mr. Combs kept on the job back in 2018 to provide continuity for the twins following the untimely death of their mother. Mr. Combs graciously permitted Raven to live in his home with her son and treated them like ‘family’. Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school. In fact, Raven’s transition out of her role was planned and agreed to by her long before she even mentioned that she was pregnant. Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”

