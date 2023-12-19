Diddy Following Gina Huynh's Instagram Again After She Previously Blocked Him: Report

For the past few decades, Sean Combs has been widely recognized in the world of entertainment for his various achievements and vast network. Besides his creative pursuits, the Get Him to the Greek actor is also a huge family man, even making a point to celebrate his late co-parent, Kim Porter, on what would've been her birthday earlier this month. Seeing as there are numerous unflattering lawsuits against him, it's surprising to see Diddy resurfacing on social media. Interestingly, his shoutout to his children's mother isn't the only Instagram activity blogs are taking note of.

A report from The Jasmine Brand reveals that, while on the app, the "I'll Be Missing You" artist appears to have been creeping on one of his exes, Gina Huynh. The Bad Boy mogul is markedly following her on IG again after she reportedly previously blocked him. In May, the model was cutting Diddy off from her life, though that's obviously no longer true.

Read More: Diddy & His Children Celebrate Kim Porter On Her Birthday

Is Diddy Spinning the Block with Gina Huyunh?

This time last year, she and Yung Miami were in a nasty catfight over Combs, after Huynh taunted the City Girl with a loved-up photo of them on her Story. "Gina you been down bad ever since I came into the picture h*e!" the Caresha Please host dissed Diddy's ex on Twitter in December 2022. "You been crying for a baby for 10 yrs h*e you been around as a b*tch that eat p*ssy and d*ck when he feel like it YOU A EATER!! you the same b*tch that was crying on Tasha cause you wanted a baby poor sushi!!!!"

At this time, Gina Huynh hasn't returned Diddy's social media follow, and we're curious to see if she ever will. Amid Cassie's harrowing allegations against the music mogul, a throwback video of the socialite detailing abuse she allegedly endured at the hands of her ex surfaced online. Revisit that footage at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Diddy's Ex Gina Huynh Recalls Horrific Alleged Abuse In Resurfaced Interview

[Via]