Diddy Reality Show Scrapped By Hulu

Diddy+7, a reality show about Diddy and his family, has reportedly been scrapped by Hulu. It becomes the latest Diddy-related project to be shelved after the Bad Boy Records founder was hit with four sexual assault lawsuits over late November and early December. First reported by Rolling Stone, the show's development was reportedly in "nascent stages" and was not expected to debut until at least Fall 2024. The rapper and his family had been spotted with a camera crew on several occasions back in March of this year.

Furthermore, the Rolling Stone report also noted that 18 brands have cut ties with the mogul and his recently founded Empower Global, which was meant to serve as an e-commerce platform for Black-owned businesses. Additionally, he recently stepped down as chairman of Revolt, the media company he co-founded a decade ago. Meanwhile, the Recording Academy is currently reviewing Diddy's 2024 Grammy nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album.

50 Cent Teases Diddy Documentary

However, the scrapping of the reality show doesn't mean there won't be any Diddy-related media. 50 Cent recently revealed that he is already working on a Surviving R. Kelly-esque documentary about Diddy. "RAPPER 👀?" he captioned a screenshot of a Page Six story about his upcoming documentary. "I thought Diddy was a Billionaire music mogul, If he’s smart he will file bankruptcy now. Anyone with real money knows why I’m saying this. I'm the best producer for the job guys. 😳 Here come the receipts," Fif wrote on social media. At this time, it's unknown when and on what platform the documentary will premiere.

Furthermore, Fif announced alongside an early preview of the documentary that all proceeds would be going to charities that help victims of sexual assault. "All G-Unit Film & Television proceeds from this Documentary will go to victims of Sexual Assault and Rape!" Fif proclaimed. The news came after a fourth woman sued Diddy, claiming that he was part of a gang rape she suffered at the age of 17.

