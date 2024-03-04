Diddy Was Allegedly Involved In Recording Studio Shooting, Lil Rod Claims

Diddy's image and likeness has to be at an all-time low at this point. The rap legend's legacy could be all ruined no matter how all of these allegations and lawsuits play out. The Harlem, New York native has been hit with sexual assault claims, treating co-workers unfairly, and everything in between. Furthermore, there are some believers and rumors floating around that Diddy and Meek Mill were intimately involved with one another. Now, Lil Rod, one of his most recent accusers, is back with some more serious declarations. According to him Diddy was an integral part in a recording studio shooting in Los Angeles.

Uproxx reported that this all happened in September 2022 at a producers’ camp at Chalice Recording Studio in LA. Lil Rod says that the shooting involving Diddy all went down after he heard gunshots following an quarrel in a bathroom. In the ensuing moments, Rod recalls that he saw him along with his son, Justin, leave the room. When Rod entered the producer saw Justin's friend, "G," on the ground with blood flowing out of his leg.

Diddy's Image Continues To Be Tarnished

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 26: Sean Combs attends Invest Fest 2023 at Georgia World Congress Center on August 26, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Furthermore, Diddy said that the reason "G" was bleeding was because of a drive-by, which Rod claims he was told to tell police that. However, there is a major plot hole in the producer's allegations. The LAPD report says that the shooting involving "G" happened a few blocks away from the studio. That was confirmed with TMZ and NBC News. "G" was attacked by two men who were robbing him at gunpoint. Additionally, police arrested three people two months later, crediting them with the shooting and robberies throughout the area. To further put a nail in the coffin in Rod's claims, Diddy's attorney, a police spokesman, and NBC, confirmed that he was not a suspect. The three assailants are awaiting trial and are being prosecuted.

To further put a nail in the coffin in Rod's claims, Diddy's attorney, a police spokesman, and NBC, confirmed that he was not a suspect. The three assailants are awaiting trial and are being prosecuted.

