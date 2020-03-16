universal music group
- MusicMetro Boomin Celebrates Universal Music Group's TikTok DepartureMetro Boomin is in support of the decision.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMuni Long Calls Out UMG As It Removes Music From TikTokMuni Long is fed up.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicTikTok Calls UMG Greedy Amid Its Plans To Pull Music Over Contract DisputeAccording to TikTok, UMG is putting its own needs above artists and their fans.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLucian Grainge Net Worth 2023: What Is The Universal Music Group CEO Worth?Lucian Grainge's $250 million fortune, his influential music career, philanthropy, and personal achievements in focus.By Axl Banks
- MusicBlack Sheep Files $750Mil Lawsuit Against UMG Over Unpaid Royalties: ReportThe iconic Hip Hop duo claims Universal Music Group made a "sweetheart deal" with Spotify that robbed artists of royalities.By Erika Marie
- MusicDrake Seems To Confirm $500M Record Deal With UniversalDrake may have gotten big money in his re-signing.By Rex Provost
- MusicChi Modu's Estate Files Lawsuit Against Universal Music Over Tupac Shakur PhotoChi Modu's estate is taking legal action against Universal Music Group over an iconic photo of Tupac.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Inks "Lebron-Sized" Deal With Universal Music Group: ReportRumored to be worth upwards of $400M, Drake secured an expansive deal with Universal Music Group.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Weeknd Signs Massive Long-Term Deal With Universal Music GroupThe Weeknd continues to be one of the biggest stars in the world.By Alexander Cole
- MusicUniversal Music Group Will Waive Unrecouped Advances For Legacy ArtistsUniversal Music Group will also join Sony Music and Warner in the new initiative to pay royalties back to legacy artists. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicKanye West’s Deal With Def Jam Is OverKanye's 17-year deal with Def Jam has come to an end.By Thomas Galindo
- MusicAnderson .Paak Announces New Apeshit Record Label In Partnership With UMGAnderson .Paak has a plan to conquer the jungle that is the music industry. By Taylor McCloud
- MusicSony Music Acquires Stake In Todd Moscowitz's Alamo RecordsThe record label is home to popular artists like Rod Wave, Lil Durk and blackbear.By EJ Panaligan
- Pop CultureUniversal Music Group Pulls Catalog From TikTok Rival TrillerThe music corporation claims Triller has "shamefully withheld payments owed to our artists."By Madusa S.
- MusicLil Wayne's Alleged Masters Deal Leads To Birdman Hot TakesLil Wayne and Birdman's widely publicized relationship is back under the microscope.By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Wayne Allegedly Sold Masters In Nine-Figure DealWayne's former manager is now claiming the rapper sold his masters to Universal Music Group.By Alexander Cole
- MusicKanye West Tells Joe Rogan That He Plans To Buy UniversalKanye West claims he will buy Universal Music Group.By Cole Blake
- MusicLogic Co-Signs Kanye West, Complains That Def Jam Won't Pay Lil Wayne For FeatureThe rapper tweeted that he has a remix ready to be released but his label, which is owned by UMG, won't pay Weezy.By Erika Marie
- MusicHit-Boy & Kanye West Finally Find Common GroundIn the midst of Kanye West's crusade against the music industry, Hit-Boy steps forward to issue a statement of his own. By Mitch Findlay
- Pop CultureKanye West Begs For "All The Smoke" In Fight Against UMG: "Fly To Meet Me Immediately"He calls out top executives to "amend all old contracts" and eliminate "shady" deals.By Erika Marie
- MusicUniversal Music To Create Task Force For "Inclusion & Social Justice”Universal Music Group is creating a task force to “accelerate our efforts in areas such as inclusion and social justice."By Cole Blake
