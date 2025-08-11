Salt-N-Pepa Accuse UMG Of Trying To Sabotage Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

BY Caroline Fisher 155 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Salt-N-Pepa UMG Rock Hall Hip Hop News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Cheryl James and Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa attend the 65th GRAMMY Awards on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Earlier this year, Salt-N-Pepa filed a lawsuit against UMG, alleging that the company violated the Copyright Act.

Salt-N-Pepa are currently wrapped up in a legal battle with Universal Music Group (UMG). Recently, they even hit the company with some new accusations. This May, the duo filed a lawsuit in New York federal court. In it, they alleged that UMG violated the Copyright Act. The act gives artists the right to reclaim intellectual property 35 years after its release.

"UMG has indicated that it will hold Plaintiffs’ rights hostage even if it means tanking the value of Plaintiffs’ music catalogue and depriving their fans of access to their work,” the lawsuit alleges. Salt-N-Pepa also allege that in 2022, they filed notices of termination, trying to start the process of reclaiming their masters.

Now, AllHipHop reports that they're accusing UMG of deliberately blocking access to their masters and removing their music from streaming platforms. They allege that this is an attempt to sabotage their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Read More: Salt-N-Pepa Call Out UMG As Fiery Legal Battle Continues

Salt-N-Pepa UMG Lawsuit
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
(L-R) Cheryl James and Sandra Denton of Salt-N-Pepa perform onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The lawsuit alleges that UMG “halted exploitation of the relevant sound recordings in the United States, thereby effectively demonetizing Plaintiffs’ catalogue—months before Plaintiffs are set to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

“UMG appears to take the position that it can unilaterally decide when and/or if a recording artist is entitled to termination. This is not the law, and UMG does not have this power,” their attorney Heidi G. also alleges. “This is an effort by UMG to pressure Plaintiffs into giving up on their effort to recoup their rights to their sound recordings.”

News of Salt-N-Pepa's latest allegations arrives just a couple of weeks after Cheryl James shut down comparisons to Drake. The Toronto rapper is also currently suing UMG, though his complaint centers around Kendrick Lamar's diss track, "Not Like Us."

“Well, I’m old school, and hip-hop is like battling and going back and forth," she told paparazzi in July. "It’s kind of like calling the police... I love Drake though, but... I can’t get with that one.”

Read More: Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl James Rejects Drake Comparisons Amid UMG Lawsuit

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Salt-N-Pepa Cheryl Drake Comparisons Hip Hop News Music Salt-N-Pepa’s Cheryl James Rejects Drake Comparisons Amid UMG Lawsuit 2.0K
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Salt-N-Pepa Furthers UMG's Legal Woes With New Copyright Lawsuit 683
salt-n-pepa-umg-suit-update-hip-hop-news Music UMG Motions To Dismiss Salt-N-Pepa's Lawsuit Over Masters Ownership 915
ASCAP Women Behind the Music Honors Salt-N-Pepa Music Salt-N-Pepa Call Out UMG As Fiery Legal Battle Continues 672
Comments 0