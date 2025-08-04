Salt-N-Pepa Call Out UMG As Fiery Legal Battle Continues

Salt-N-Pepa spoke out about their lawsuit against Universal Music Group during an interview with Good Morning America over the weekend. The duo, consisting of Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton, is fighting to acquire ownership of the master recordings of some of their most iconic songs.

“We have done all the things legally to get our copyrights back, but they’re just refusing. So, we had to sue them,” James said, as caught by AllHipHop. The two say they want to exercise “termination rights,” which allow artists to regain control of their master recordings 35 years after a song’s release. In the lawsuit, they allege UMG is refusing to abide by their request.

Denton further explained: “We didn’t have that leverage. We didn’t have that knowledge. We didn’t have that control in the ’80s. And so to be held to a contract from 1985 and 40 years later is ridiculous.” James remarked: “They’re just holding our rights hostage."

Last month, UMG filed a motion to have Salt-N-Pepa's lawsuit dismissed. Their lawyers argued that the duo has no legal ground to stand on in their case because it was their producer, Hurby “Luv Bug” Azor, who signed away the rights.

Salt-N-Pepa's Legacy

Salt-N-Pepa are responsible for a number of hit songs in the 1980s and '90s, including "Push It," as well as "Let's Talk About Sex," and more. Elsewhere during the interview, James weighed in on what she wants Salt-N-Pepa to be remembered for. “Those girls fight. They real. They fight for their rights, for our rights, for women rights. Nothing’s fake. What you see is what you get.” James added. “I want to inspire women. Inspire and encourage women to be themselves, to go for it, you know, and to not be afraid to knock down barriers in the workplace, in the world, whatever you’re doing, just be strong.”