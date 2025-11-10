Salt-N-Pepa Use Rock Hall Induction Speech To Go After UMG

BY Cole Blake 205 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony - Inside
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: (L-R) Inductees Sandra Denton aka Pepa and Cheryl James aka Salt of Salt N Pepa perform onstage during the 2025 Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for RRHOF)
Salt-N-Pepa are in the middle of a legal battle with the record label over who owns the rights to their masters.

Salt-N-Pepa used their platform at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night to call out Universal Music Group. They took the stage at the event to accept the Musical Influence Award. While doing so, they argued that their masters rightfully belong to them and accused UMG of punishing them for trying to get them back.

“When we came out, the industry was different,” Salt said. “We didn’t have streaming, we didn’t have social media. We had cassette tapes, turntables and dreams. But even back then, we had to fight to be heard to prove our worth. We’re in a fight right now for our masters that rightfully belong to us. After 40 years, as we celebrate this moment, fans can’t even stream our music. It’s been taken down from all streaming platforms, because the industry still doesn’t want to play fair. Salt ’N Pepa have never been afraid of a fight."

She continued: “This is the Influencer award. We have to keep using our influence until the industry honors the creativity the way the audience does—with love, respect and fairness. And that includes streaming platforms, too. Hip-Hop gave us a voice and we’ll keep using it.”

Read More: Salt-N-Pepa Accuse UMG Of Trying To Sabotage Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction

Salt-N-Pepa UMG Lawsuit

“Thank you to the fans, the DJs and the women who rhymed in their mirrors and the mighty good men who supported," she concluded. "I want to apologize to the countless fans who got in trouble for cutting their hair like us and singing our lyrics. We love you. To all the guys who had a crush on us and had our posters on the wall, you’re welcome. And to Pep and Spin, I love you ladies for being together again. It feels so good to make history.”

Salt-N-Pepa previously filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group, earlier this year, accusing them of violating the Copyright Act. The act gives artists the right to reclaim intellectual property 35 years after its release. They claim that the company is deliberately blocking them from accessing their masters and removing their music from streaming platforms.

Read More: Salt-N-Pepa Call Out UMG As Fiery Legal Battle Continues

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Salt-N-Pepa UMG Rock Hall Hip Hop News Music Salt-N-Pepa Accuse UMG Of Trying To Sabotage Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction 1178
ASCAP Women Behind the Music Honors Salt-N-Pepa Music Salt-N-Pepa Call Out UMG As Fiery Legal Battle Continues 754
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show Music Salt-N-Pepa Furthers UMG's Legal Woes With New Copyright Lawsuit 723
salt-n-pepa-umg-suit-update-hip-hop-news Music UMG Motions To Dismiss Salt-N-Pepa's Lawsuit Over Masters Ownership 1002
Comments 0