News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
rock hall
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
Salt-N-Pepa Use Rock Hall Induction Speech To Go After UMG
Salt-N-Pepa are in the middle of a legal battle with the record label over who owns the rights to their masters.
By
Cole Blake
November 10, 2025