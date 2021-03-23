masters
- MusicRappers Who Own Their MastersOne of the greatest business moves artists and rappers can make is owning their masters. Here's a list of rappers who have been shrewd enough to gain ownership of their masters. By Angelique Garr
- SneakersNike Tiger Woods ’13 “Masters” Official Photos RevealedTiger Woods is still dropping heat.By Ben Atkinson
- Pop CultureNick Cannon Pursuing Child Psychology DegreeHe expressed wishes to learn how to be a better dad to his 11 surviving children.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLL Cool J Speaks On The Benefits Of Owning His MastersLL Cool J has made bank from owning the rights to his own music.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureAmar'e Stoudemire Arrested For Punching Daughter Hours After Receiving Master's DegreeThe incident reportedly occurred after a discussion between his daughter and her grandmother.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMariah Carey Reveals That She Owns The Masters To Her Old Music MC is embarking on a new level in her career. By Lamar Banks
- MusicKelis Continues to Unleash On Beyoncé, The Neptunes, & The Industry Over "Renaissance"After saying Bey has "no soul," Kelis further explains why she's so upset. "It's beyond this song at this point," she said.By Erika Marie
- MusicIrv Gotti Chokes Up While Signing $300 Million Deal With IconoclastIrv Gotti has signed a $300 million deal to sell his 50 percent ownership stake of his masters to Iconoclast.By Cole Blake
- MusicCiara Asked Label For Her Masters After They Didn't Believe "Level Up" Would Be SuccessfulThe singer says when she showed her label her plans for "Level Up" and her project, they didn't seem interested.By Erika Marie
- MusicAnita Baker Thanks Chance The Rapper For Helping Acquire Her MastersAnita Baker gave Chance The Rapper a shout out at a recent concert for helping her gain ownership of her masters.
By Aron A.
- Original ContentRick Ross Explains What It Means To Sell Your CatalogSeveral veteran artists, from RZA to No I.D., have sold huge percentages of their musical catalogs in recent years, and in HNHH's cover story with Rick Ross, the Boss breaks down what that actually means.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicDr. Dre's Attorney Clarifies That His Client Still Owns "The Chronic," Despite Snoop Dogg's CommentsDr. Dre's lawyer has clarified that his client still owns "The Chronic."By Cole Blake
- MusicAshanti Reveals Ja Rule Avoids Discussing Her Murder Inc. MastersWhile on “The Breakfast Club,” Ashanti also added that Ja “knows what’s right.”By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureScooter Braun Says Taylor Swift "Refused" To Sit Down With Him Over Fight About MastersHe claims her team also refused to buy back her catalog under an NDA. By Erika Marie
- MusicDe La Soul's Catalog Could Finally Be Heading To Streaming ServicesThe hip-hop trio has had a tumultuous history with their now-estranged record label Tommy Boy Records
By Joe Abrams
- MusicBruno Mars Sells Part Of His Catalog To Warner Chappell MusicShortly after making RIAA history, Bruno Mars has sold a portion of his 232-song catalog to Warner Chappell Music. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicBirdman Flexes Annual Earnings From Cash Money MastersBirdman sits down for a rare interview with Wallo, during which he opens up about his annual earnings from the Cash Money master recordings. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJim Jones Questions If Artists Who Own Masters Even Know What To Do With ThemHe admitted that being an independent artist who owns their own masters is a flex, but he wondered if people really know what that means.By Erika Marie