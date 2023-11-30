Nike Tiger Woods ’13 “Masters” Official Photos Revealed

The Nike Tiger Woods '13, a golf shoe revered for its performance, is set to launch an exciting "Masters" colorway. As a tribute to one of golf's most prestigious tournaments, this edition embodies sophistication and style. Renowned for its exceptional traction and support, the Tiger Woods '13 is a favorite among golfers. Its upcoming "Masters" colorway adds a touch of elegance, featuring a blend of classic colors that resonate with the tournament's prestigious aura. The shoe's innovative design ensures comfort and stability on the course, enhancing performance during swings and walks.

Nike's attention to detail in crafting the Tiger Woods '13 shines through in this special "Masters" edition, offering golfers not just style but also functionality. With its impending release, golf enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the opportunity to sport this limited-edition shoe on the greens. The "Masters" colorway pays homage to the sport's tradition while incorporating modern elements, making it a must-have for both collectors and avid golfers alike. The Nike Tiger Woods '13 in its "Masters" colorway promises to blend tradition with contemporary style, embodying the essence of the revered tournament on the golf course.

"Masters" Nike Tiger Woods '13

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a black and green rubber sole with spikes for maximum traction on the course. The midsole is green and white protective material constructs the uppers, with a black Nike Swoosh on the sides. White laces and grey details complete the design. Yellow accents near the laces and red Tiger Woods branding adorn the tongue and heels as a nod to The Masters branding.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Tiger Woods ’13 “Masters” will be released on December 8th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $250 when they are restocked. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

