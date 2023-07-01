Tiger Woods Net Worth 2023: What Is The Golf Champ Worth?

In professional golf, Eldrick Tont “Tiger” Woods is a name that resonates with power, precision, and a steadfast passion for the sport. Born in Cypress, California, Woods was just two years old when his father gifted him his first golf club, a prophetic nudge toward a legendary career. Young Woods swiftly became a prodigy, winning the Under Age 10 section of the Junior World Golf Championships when he was only eight. Following a successful amateur career, he turned professional in 1996 at 20. With each swing of the club, each rapturous applause, each trophy, his prowess grew, his name echoed louder, and his bank account burgeoned. According to CAknowledge, Woods’s net worth now stands at an astronomical $1.1 billion in 2023.

Tiger Woods: Career Highlights & Accolades

Tiger Woods of the US holds his trophy. After defeating compatriot Rocco Mediate in the sudden death playoff at the 108th U.S. Open golf tournament at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California on June 16, 2008. AFP PHOTO / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

The accolades and accomplishments of Tiger Woods read like a chronicle of golfing history. His prodigious talent and indomitable spirit have steered him to an enviable collection of victories that continue to define his legendary career. Woods boasts 82 Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) Tour wins, the joint-highest in history, including 15 major championships. His unbroken streak of 142 made cuts between 1998 and 2005 remains a record, a shining testament to his consistency. A 10-time PGA Player of the Year, Woods’ influence stretches beyond the greens and fairways. He has single-handedly popularized golf to a new generation, bringing it to unprecedented excitement and viewership.

Behind The Roar: Personal Life & Highlights

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 28, 1991: Tiger Woods, age 15 years, six months, and 28 days, and father Earl Woods. Pose for a photo while celebrating Tiger’s victory at the 1991 USGA Junior Amateur Championships on July 28, 1991 at the Bay Hill Club in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Rick Dole/Getty Images)

Off the golf course, Woods is a man of captivating complexity. His personal life has been a mix of triumph, adversity, and resilience. It has often played out under the intense scrutiny of the public eye.

Woods has experienced joy as a father to two children, Sam and Charlie. He has also undergone the trials of a high-profile divorce from his wife, Elin Nordegren. He has faced adversity in the form of scandal and injury, but through it all, he has displayed a remarkable capacity for resilience. Woods’s personal narrative adds a rich, humanistic texture to his professional accomplishments, underscoring the man behind the athlete.

More Than Greens: Business Ventures & Philanthropy

Tiger Woods of the United States celebrates after sinking a 4 feet putt to win the US Masters Golf Tournament with a record low score of 18 under par 13 April 1997 at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, United States. (Photo by Stephen Munday/Allsport/Getty Images)

As a testament to his wide-reaching influence, Woods has successfully leveraged his fame beyond the world of golf. His business ventures include designing golf courses worldwide through his company, TGR Design. He also runs The Woods Jupiter, a high-end restaurant in Florida. However, Woods’s true legacy may be the lives he has touched through his philanthropic efforts. He established the TGR Foundation in 1996, a charity to create opportunities for underserved students. Through his contributions to educational initiatives and various other charitable causes, Woods has solidified his status not just as a sporting icon but as a force for positive change.