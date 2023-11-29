Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Triple Red” Unveiled

Billie Eilish, a pop sensation, recently teamed up with Nike for a fresh twist on the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 sneakers. This collaboration unveiled a striking "Triple Red" colorway that embodies her signature style. The shoe design reflects Billie's bold and unique fashion sense, resonating with her fans worldwide. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88, known for its classic silhouette, received a vibrant makeover with an all-red palette, showcasing Billie's penchant for standout looks. The collaboration blends Nike's sporty essence with Billie's edgy aesthetic, resulting in a sneaker that stands out in the crowd.

Eilish's involvement in the design process ensures that the shoe reflects her personality and resonates with her fans' fashion preferences. The "Triple Red" colorway exudes confidence and individuality, mirroring Billie's own journey and the fearless attitude she embodies in her music and style. With this collaboration, Billie Eilish continues to break boundaries not only in the music industry but also in the realm of fashion and footwear, leaving her mark on yet another iconic piece from Nike's collection. The Nike Air Alpha Force 88 in "Triple Red" celebrates self-expression and empowers fans to embrace their unique identities, just like Billie herself.

Read More: Nike LeBron 4 “Anthracite” Gets A Release Date

"Triple Red" Nike Air Alpha Force 88 x Billie Eilish

Image via Brandon1an

The sneakers feature a red rubber sole with a red midsole. The uppers feature an all-red leather look. The Nike Swoosh is also red leather and the strap across the laces, a staple of the Alpha Force 88, is red as well. The heels feature minimal Nike Air branding and the tongue features the Alpha Force logo in black. The all-red gives the sneaker a vibrant look of color and we can assume this pair will feature vegan materials throughout.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Triple Red” will be released in December 023. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Brandon1an

Image via Brandon1an

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" Coming Soon

[Via]