Nike Air Alpha Force 88 x Billie Eilish “Fire Red” Officially Revealed

In 1988, Nike released the renowned Nike Air Alpha Force 88, a basketball shoe cherished for its durability and support. Its high-top design ensured ankle stability during games, while the iconic Air cushioning made it a favorite among players and sneaker enthusiasts. With timeless style and functional features, the Air Alpha Force 88 remains a notable classic in the lineup. With Michael Jordan famously sporting the Air Alpha Force 88 during its debut year, its popularity soared, solidifying its place as a sought-after symbol of basketball excellence.

Fans of Billie Eilish, the beloved singer-songwriter, are eagerly enthralled by the prospect of her collaboration, showcasing the iconic Nike Air Alpha Force 88. The anticipation is palpable as the partnership is expected to fuse Billie’s unique creative vision with the timeless design of the sneaker, promising a fresh and artistic take that mirrors her distinctive style and personality. Fans and enthusiasts alike eagerly anticipate the collaboration, expecting it to make waves in both the music and sneaker communities, eliciting immense excitement.

“Fire Red” Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a textured red rubber sole and a clean white midsole. The heels feature grey and black slabs, giving the sneaker some structure. The upper features perforated white leather, enabling excellent breathability. A large black strap beneath the laces secures the feet firmly. The uppers showcase a red Nike Swoosh and other red accents throughout. The tongue bears the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 branding, while Billie Eilish’s branding adorns the insoles. Overall, this sneaker is going to be a hit and Billie Eilish’s fans will absolutely love this pair.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Alpha Force 88 x Billie Eilish “Fire Red” is going to drop on August 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they release. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

