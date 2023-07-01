Billie Eilish is one of the biggest artists in the entire world right now. Although she isn’t exactly in the hip-hop lane, she still makes a huge impact on the music world as a while. Her debut album was a massive success, and her follow-up was also huge. Overall, she has tons of hits to her name, including a James Bond theme song. That in and of itself is massive, and it is enough to get fans excited for some of the other soundtrack songs she may produce.

Well, as it turns out, Billie Eilish is one of the many artists on the Barbie soundtrack. Of course, we already got a song from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. However, many have been waiting on this new Billie track. It was rumored that she would be dishing out a very emotional song. As it turns out, those predictions were 100 percent correct. “What Was I Made For” is officially here, and it is just as sad as advertised. In fact, it may just be a whole lot sadder.

Billie Eilish Delivers A Tear-Jerker

Throughout the song, Billie Eilish sings from the prospective of what can only be described as a doll looking for a purpose. The piano keys are dark and extremely sad. Additionally, Billie’s vocals are emotionally driven with lyrics that can eat you apart if you’re not ready for them. When you think of the Barbie movie, you probably think of upbeat and uptempo music. However, this is not the case with “What Was I Made For.” You have to appreciate the change in tone.

Quotable Lyrics:

When did it end? All the enjoyment

I’m sad again, don’t tell my boyfriend

It’s not what he’s made for

What was I made for?

