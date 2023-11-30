Nike Air Max 1 “Dia De Los Muertos” Restocking This Year

Its enduring design etches the Nike Air Max 1 into sneaker history, making a comeback. Popular for its innovation and style, the upcoming restock of the "Dia De Los Muertos" colorway infuses a vibrant pink twist sure to catch attention. With striking pink hues inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration, this edition adds a cultural flair to the beloved shoe. Now, fans are going to get a second chance at copping this vibrant and special sneaker.

Beyond its visually striking appearance, the Air Max 1 guarantees exceptional comfort and cushioning courtesy of its legendary Air Max technology. Sneaker enthusiasts and collectors eagerly anticipate the return of the "Dia De Los Muertos" Air Max 1, which beautifully blends tradition with contemporary style. This special restock promises to be a cherished addition to Nike's lineup, showcasing the brand's dedication to embracing diversity and creating uniquely inspired designs. Don't miss out on this radiant sneaker as it redefines sneaker culture once more.

Read More: Billie Eilish x Nike Air Alpha Force 88 “Triple Red” Unveiled

"Dia De Los Muertos" Nike Air Max 1

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole and a gradient midsole that goes from white to pink, with a pink air bubble under the heels. Pink mesh and pink leather construct the uppers, adorned with vibrant accents in yellow, green, purple, and orange. Yellow stitching forms the Nike Swoosh on the sides, and pink laces finish the design. Additionally, the tongue showcases purple branding. Overall, this pair features a vibrant colorway and channels different details that nod to Dia De Los Muertos.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 “Dia De Los Muertos” will be restocking on December 13th. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $160 when they are restocked. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Read More: Nike Air Foamposite One "Eggplant" Coming Soon

[Via]