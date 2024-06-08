Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pink Pow" Surfaces Online: New Image

A third pair adds to the vibrant collection.

Nike and HUF, the renowned skating and streetwear brand, are teaming up for an exciting new release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pink Pow" collaboration is sure to turn heads. This fresh colorway features a sophisticated grey base with vibrant pink accents. The sneaker's upper is crafted from premium grey suede and leather, offering a sleek and versatile look. The "Pink Pow" details pop against this neutral backdrop, creating a striking contrast with pink accents on the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding.

The midsole includes the signature Air Max cushioning with added pink detailing, ensuring both comfort and style. The outsole continues the grey and pink theme, providing excellent traction and completing the cohesive design. This collaboration between Nike and HUF brings a modern twist to the iconic Air Max 1, seamlessly blending streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Pink Pow" is more than just a shoe; it's a statement piece. Stay tuned for its release and don't miss the chance to add this vibrant pair to your collection.

"Pink Pow" HUF x Nike Air Max 1

Image via HUF

The sneaker features a grey and pink rubber sole and a clean light grey midsole. A grey mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey overlays in two shades. Also, a vibrant pink Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Black and pink laces and Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Pink Pow" will be released on June 15th via HUF and June 22nd in Japan. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.