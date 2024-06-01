Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" Surfaces Online: New Image

This collab could mean bigger things for the future.

Nike and HUF, the esteemed skating and streetwear brand, are joining forces for an exciting new release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Brilliant Orange" collaboration is sure to turn heads. This fresh colorway boasts a sophisticated grey base that accentuates vibrant orange accents. The sneaker's upper is crafted from premium grey materials, offering a sleek and versatile look. The "Brilliant Orange" details pop against this neutral backdrop, creating a striking contrast with orange accents on the Nike Swoosh, eyelets, and Air Max branding.

The midsole features the signature Air Max cushioning with added orange detailing, ensuring both comfort and style. The outsole continues the grey and orange theme, providing excellent traction and completing the cohesive design. This collaboration between Nike and HUF infuses a modern twist into the iconic Air Max 1, blending streetwear aesthetics with athletic functionality seamlessly. Sneaker enthusiasts and HUF fans are eagerly anticipating this release. The Nike Air Max 1 "Brilliant Orange" is more than just a shoe; it's a statement piece. Keep reading for its release and don't miss the chance to add this vibrant pair to your collection.

"Brilliant Orange" HUF x Nike Air Max 1

Image via emil96pl

The sneaker features a grey and orange rubber sole and a clean light grey midsole. A grey mesh constructs the base of the uppers, with more grey overlays in two shades. Also, a vibrant orange Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. Black and orange laces and Nike branding on the tongue and the heels complete the design.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Max 1 x HUF "Brilliant Orange" will be released on June 15th via HUF and June 22nd via SNKRS. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $160 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

