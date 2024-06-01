Air Jordan 9 Low Golf “US Open” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 9 Low Golf is set to make a splash with its upcoming "US Open" colorway. This pair features a clean white and grey color scheme, accented by striking university gold and red details. Paying homage to Interstate 74 in North Carolina, this design nods to the prestigious Pinehurst Resort, the host of the 2024 U.S. Open from June 13–16. The shoe's connection to North Carolina highlights the deep bond between the Air Jordan brand and the state's rich sporting heritage. The Air Jordan 9 Low Golf combines style and performance, making it a standout choice for golfers.
Its white leather upper offers a sleek look, while grey overlays add depth and texture. University gold accents on the midsole and heel bring a touch of brightness, complemented by red detailing on the tongue and outsole. Designed for the golf course, this sneaker features a durable construction and a traction-enhancing outsole, ensuring stability and comfort during play. The "US Open" colorway celebrates both the iconic tournament and the Jordan brand's roots in North Carolina.
"US Open" Air Jordan 9 Low Golf
The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with grey overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a brown Jumpman is found on the midsole. Brown laces and more branding on the tongue complete these sneakers. Finally, the heels feature even more brown branding, paying homage to Interstate 74 in North Carolina.
House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 9 Low Golf “US Open” will be released this June. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
