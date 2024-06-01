Air Jordan 9 Low Golf “US Open” Gets Official Images

This pair is dropping just in time for the 2024 PGA US Open.

House of Heat reports that the Air Jordan 9 Low Golf “US Open” will be released this June. Also, these sneakers will have a retail price of $230 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with grey overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a brown Jumpman is found on the midsole. Brown laces and more branding on the tongue complete these sneakers. Finally, the heels feature even more brown branding, paying homage to Interstate 74 in North Carolina.

Its white leather upper offers a sleek look, while grey overlays add depth and texture. University gold accents on the midsole and heel bring a touch of brightness, complemented by red detailing on the tongue and outsole. Designed for the golf course, this sneaker features a durable construction and a traction-enhancing outsole, ensuring stability and comfort during play . The "US Open" colorway celebrates both the iconic tournament and the Jordan brand's roots in North Carolina.

About The Author

Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.