Air Jordan 9 Low Golf “University Blue” Gets Official Images

The Air Jordan 9 Low Golf is getting a fresh look with the upcoming "University Blue" colorway. This edition features a mostly white upper, perfect for those who appreciate a clean, classic style. University Blue details add a pop of color, enhancing the shoe's overall appeal. The white leather base provides a crisp backdrop, making the blue accents stand out even more. The University Blue touches can be seen on the branding, laces, and midsole, creating a cohesive and stylish design. The combination of these colors gives the sneaker a sleek and modern look, perfect for the golf course.

The Air Jordan 9 Low Golf is designed with performance in mind. The shoe offers great comfort and support, essential for long hours on the green. Its low-top design allows for better mobility, while the durable materials ensure it can withstand the rigors of the sport. This release is highly anticipated by both golfers and sneaker enthusiasts. The blend of classic Jordan style with functional golf design makes it a must-have. Keep an eye out for the release date of the Air Jordan 9 Low Golf "University Blue."

The sneakers feature a white rubber sole with cleats for maximum grip on the course. Also, the uppers of the sneakers are constructed from a white leather base, with university blue overlays that surround the sneakers. Further, a blue Jumpman is found on the midsole. White laces and more blue branding on the tongue complete these sneakers.

Sneaker news reports that the Air Jordan 9 Golf "University Blue" will be released on August 12th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $230 when they drop.



