Air Jordan Mule Golf “Royal” Gets Official Images

The slip-on golf shoe takes on a classic look.

Sneaker News reports that the Air Jordan Mule Golf “Royal” will be released later this fall. Also, the sneaker will have a retail price of $110 when it is released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature a royal rubber sole with some extra traction for the course. The shoes also feature a white midsole. Also, the uppers of the shoes are constructed from royal leather, with black leather overlays. Further, a royal leather Swoosh is found on the sides. Also, Jordan Golf branding is found on the tongue. Overall, this pair features a clean color scheme.

With a focus on grip and stability, the sole is designed to enhance your golfing experience. The lightweight construction allows for effortless movement, while still maintaining support. This colorway brings a fresh twist to the golf scene, blending tradition with innovation. Whether you're on the green or off, the Air Jordan Mule Golf "Royal" promises to turn heads . Its stylish appearance and practical features make it a must-have for golf enthusiasts and sneaker collectors alike. Elevate your game with this unique addition to the Air Jordan lineup, perfect for showcasing your love of sport and style.

