Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester “Driveway Grey” Updated Release Date

A 1 day release delay isn't the end of the world.

The Air Jordan 4 RM is gearing up for an exciting collaboration with professional BMX athlete Nigel Sylvester. This special edition drops in the "Driveway Grey" colorway and will officially release a day later than originally planned. It features a dark, sleek design perfect for fans of both sneakers and BMX. The upper showcases rich grey tones, adding depth and sophistication. "Bike Air" branding on the heels pays tribute to Sylvester's biking roots. Tiny red accents provide a pop of color, creating a striking contrast against the grey backdrop.

The design balances performance and aesthetics, making it suitable for both sports and streetwear. Enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating this drop, drawn by the blend of classic Jordan style and Sylvester's influence. This collaboration celebrates creativity and athleticism, embodying the spirit of BMX culture. The Air Jordan 4 RM x Nigel Sylvester "Driveway Grey" promises to be a standout addition to any collection. Keep an eye out for the release, as this pair is expected to make waves in the sneaker community.

"Driveway Grey" Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM

Image via Nike

These sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a black and white midsole with a Nike Air bubble. The uppers are crafted from anthracite suede, complemented by matching durable overlays. Black laces and a dark tongue enhance the monochromatic look. Jordan Brand branding graces the tongues, while "Bike Air" branding is featured on the heels. A tiny red Swoosh on the sides adds a subtle pop of color.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nigel Sylvester x Air Jordan 4 RM "Driveway Grey" will be released on August 8th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they drop.

Image via Nike