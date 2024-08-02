Air Jordan 1 High OG “UNC Reimagined” Gets Release Details

A nostalgic release.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is gearing up for a release in the "UNC Reimagined" colorway. This edition sports a crisp white leather base paired with University Blue leather overlays, a nod to Michael Jordan's college days at the University of North Carolina. Adding a vintage twist, the sneaker features an aged look with cracked leather detailing, giving it a unique, worn-in vibe. This fusion of contemporary and retro styles makes the "UNC Reimagined" colorway truly distinctive. The high-top design ensures great ankle support and comfort.

The combination of white and blue enhances its iconic status, while the cracked leather elements provide a one-of-a-kind appearance. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this release, drawn by its modern flair mixed with nostalgic charm. Keep an eye out for the release date—this sneaker is sure to be a hit. Don’t miss your chance to add the Air Jordan 1 High OG "UNC Reimagined" to your collection. Perfect for casual wear or showcasing your love for classic Jordan designs, this pair is a must-have for any sneakerhead.

"UNC Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High OG

The shoes sport a blue rubber sole paired with a sail midsole. The uppers are made from white leather, accented by UNC blue overlays for a nice pop of color. A UNC-colored Nike Swoosh stands out on the sides, adding a cool contrast. Plus, a white Air Jordan Wings logo sits just above the Swoosh, giving it a standout detail. According to Sneaker Files and @zsneakerheadz, the packaging for the "UNC Reimagined" Air Jordan 1 High OG will mirror the "Lost and Found" edition, but with reversed colors. The lid will be Black and Red, while the box itself will be Orange and White.