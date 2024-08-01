Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” Returning After 10 Years

One of the all-time greatest sneakers is coming back next year.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released at some point in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a sail base with orange and black leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh and a black Wings logo adorn the sides. Black laces also complete the look. Finally, these sneakers feature orange branding on the tongues.

Next year, the "Shattered Backboard" colorway will hit the shelves once again, bringing back a beloved classic. The Air Jordan 1 High OG stays true to its original design, ensuring that long-time fans will appreciate its authenticity. Premium leather uppers, the signature swoosh, and the iconic wings logo make it stand out as a top-tier sneaker. The bold colorway adds a unique flair that’s hard to miss. Don’t sleep on this drop – it’s going to be huge and highly sought after.

