Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” Returning After 10 Years

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is making a big return with the iconic "Shattered Backboard" colorway. Originally released in 2015, this sneaker quickly became a fan favorite for its unique story and vibrant look. Its vibrant orange, black, and white color scheme is inspired by Michael Jordan's backboard-shattering dunk in Italy. Now, it's coming back for its 10-year anniversary, adding a fresh twist to a classic. Fans are buzzing with excitement, anticipating the chance to snag this coveted pair. This release is a must-have for any sneakerhead and a standout addition to any collection.
Next year, the "Shattered Backboard" colorway will hit the shelves once again, bringing back a beloved classic. The Air Jordan 1 High OG stays true to its original design, ensuring that long-time fans will appreciate its authenticity. Premium leather uppers, the signature swoosh, and the iconic wings logo make it stand out as a top-tier sneaker. The bold colorway adds a unique flair that’s hard to miss. Don’t sleep on this drop – it’s going to be huge and highly sought after.
"Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 High OG
The sneakers feature an orange rubber sole with a clean white midsole. Also, the uppers are made of a sail base with orange and black leather overlays. Further, a black Nike Swoosh and a black Wings logo adorn the sides. Black laces also complete the look. Finally, these sneakers feature orange branding on the tongues.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released at some point in 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.
[Via]