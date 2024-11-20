Big Return Set For Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard”

We've only got the 2015 images so far.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make a triumphant return with the iconic "Shattered Backboard" colorway, and an expected release date has now been confirmed. First released in 2015, this sneaker quickly became a fan favorite due to its rich story and striking design. The bold orange, black, and white palette pays homage to Michael Jordan's legendary backboard-shattering dunk in Italy. Now, to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the colorway is making a comeback with subtle updates that honor its roots while adding a fresh twist. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated release, marking it as a key drop for the year.

Next year, the "Shattered Backboard" colorway will return to shelves, delivering a mix of nostalgia and timeless appeal. Staying true to its original design, the Air Jordan 1 High OG retains its premium leather uppers, signature swoosh, and iconic wings logo. The vibrant color blocking continues to turn heads, solidifying its place as a standout in any collection. With an official release date now set, the buzz surrounding this drop is at an all-time high. This milestone release is shaping up to be one of the most memorable sneaker moments of the year.

"Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers include an orange rubber outsole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a sail foundation with orange and black leather panels. Additionally, a black Nike Swoosh and a black Wings emblem decorate the sides. Further, black laces finish off the design. Lastly, orange branding appears on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. This anniversary edition brings back a beloved classic with fresh energy. The vibrant colorway and iconic design are already generating massive excitement among sneaker enthusiasts.

Image via Nike