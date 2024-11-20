Big Return Set For Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard”

BYBen Atkinson304 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
SneakerHeader.001
Image via Nike
We've only got the 2015 images so far.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG is set to make a triumphant return with the iconic "Shattered Backboard" colorway, and an expected release date has now been confirmed. First released in 2015, this sneaker quickly became a fan favorite due to its rich story and striking design. The bold orange, black, and white palette pays homage to Michael Jordan's legendary backboard-shattering dunk in Italy. Now, to celebrate its 10-year anniversary, the colorway is making a comeback with subtle updates that honor its roots while adding a fresh twist. Sneaker enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting this highly anticipated release, marking it as a key drop for the year.

Next year, the "Shattered Backboard" colorway will return to shelves, delivering a mix of nostalgia and timeless appeal. Staying true to its original design, the Air Jordan 1 High OG retains its premium leather uppers, signature swoosh, and iconic wings logo. The vibrant color blocking continues to turn heads, solidifying its place as a standout in any collection. With an official release date now set, the buzz surrounding this drop is at an all-time high. This milestone release is shaping up to be one of the most memorable sneaker moments of the year.

Read More: Expected Release Date Set For Travis Scott x Fragment x Air Jordan 1 Low OG

"Shattered Backboard" Air Jordan 1 High OG

Image via Nike

The sneakers include an orange rubber outsole paired with a crisp white midsole. Also, the uppers are constructed from a sail foundation with orange and black leather panels. Additionally, a black Nike Swoosh and a black Wings emblem decorate the sides. Further, black laces finish off the design. Lastly, orange branding appears on the tongues.

More Photos

Sneaker Files reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. This anniversary edition brings back a beloved classic with fresh energy. The vibrant colorway and iconic design are already generating massive excitement among sneaker enthusiasts.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

Read More: Air Jordan 4 RM “Pine Green” Brings Fresh Energy

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
...