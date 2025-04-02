The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" Is Finally Back

BY Ben Atkinson 55 Views
air-jordan-1-high-og-shattered-backboard-sneaker-news
Image via @solebyjc
The Air Jordan 1 High OG Shattered Backboard returns in 2025, and the first in-hand photos reveal details sneakerheads won’t want to miss.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” colorway is making its long-awaited return in 2025, and the first in-hand images are finally here. This pair brings back one of the most beloved non-original colorways in the Jordan archive. Known for its bold use of orange, black, and white, the sneaker pays tribute to a moment when Michael Jordan shattered a backboard during an exhibition game in Italy. The 2015 debut of this colorway instantly captivated sneaker fans. It quickly became one of the most talked-about Jordan 1s of the modern era. The color blocking, storytelling, and quality helped cement its legacy.

Over the years, Jordan Brand has released multiple versions inspired by the original, but fans have been calling for a true return. That time has finally come. Sneakerheads are buzzing, and early looks confirm the hype. The materials appear premium, with tumbled leather overlays and that signature orange pop across the toe. These images mark the first physical glimpse at the 2025 release. The photos, courtesy of @SolebyJC, show every angle of the shoe, including the orange insoles, black Swoosh branding, and crisp white midsoles. This return is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated drops of the year.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

The sneakers feature an orange rubber outsole beneath a clean white midsole. The upper is built on a sail-colored base with orange and black leather overlays. A black Nike Swoosh and black Wings logo accent the sides. Black laces tie the look together, while orange branding stands out on the tongue.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released. This anniversary edition revives a fan-favorite with new life. Bold colors and the timeless design have already sparked major buzz in the sneaker world.

