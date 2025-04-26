Up Close Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” is back, and fresh in-hand images reveal its impressive craftsmanship. This version keeps the spirit of the beloved 2015 pair alive while introducing subtle updates.

Premium tumbled leather dominates the upper, giving the sneaker a high-end look and feel. Starfish Orange overlays bring the bold energy that made the original so iconic. Black and Sail accents balance the design, creating that timeless color blocking fans know and love.

Inside, the insole features a shattered glass graphic, a nod to the memorable moment that inspired the Shattered Backboard theme in the first place. Michael Jordan’s backboard-breaking dunk during an exhibition game in Italy continues to live on through this series.

The Air Jordan 1 remains one of the most significant sneakers in Jordan Brand’s history. It was the model that launched a legacy, blending style, innovation, and culture into a single silhouette. These new images highlight the luxurious materials and vibrant colors that made the original pair such a grail.

Between the rich leather textures and unique insole details, this retro stays true to the story that started it all. Get a closer look at the craftsmanship and design elements in the photos provided above.

