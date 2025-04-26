Up Close Look At The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard"

Image via @sharkicks1
New in-hand images of the Air Jordan 1 High OG Shattered Backboard reveal premium materials and classic details.

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” is back, and fresh in-hand images reveal its impressive craftsmanship. This version keeps the spirit of the beloved 2015 pair alive while introducing subtle updates.

Premium tumbled leather dominates the upper, giving the sneaker a high-end look and feel. Starfish Orange overlays bring the bold energy that made the original so iconic. Black and Sail accents balance the design, creating that timeless color blocking fans know and love.

Inside, the insole features a shattered glass graphic, a nod to the memorable moment that inspired the Shattered Backboard theme in the first place. Michael Jordan’s backboard-breaking dunk during an exhibition game in Italy continues to live on through this series.

The Air Jordan 1 remains one of the most significant sneakers in Jordan Brand’s history. It was the model that launched a legacy, blending style, innovation, and culture into a single silhouette. These new images highlight the luxurious materials and vibrant colors that made the original pair such a grail.

Between the rich leather textures and unique insole details, this retro stays true to the story that started it all. Get a closer look at the craftsmanship and design elements in the photos provided above.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” Release Date

The Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” features premium tumbled leather across the upper. Starfish Orange lands on the toe box, collar, and heel overlays.

Black covers the toe guard, eyestays, and Swoosh. A crisp Sail base ties the colorway together. The outsole comes dressed in bright orange for a bold finish. Inside, a shattered glass insole design adds a storytelling touch. White midsoles keep the overall look clean.

Classic Air Jordan wings branding appears on the collar, while Nike Air labels hit the tongue. Every element blends heritage and modern craftsmanship seamlessly.

Kicks On Fire reports that the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Shattered Backboard” will be released on July 12th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $180 when they are released.

