The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" continues to build buzz, and now an early unboxing video has surfaced. With a release date confirmed for August, excitement around this retro-inspired pair is heating up fast.

Known for its roots in Michael Jordan’s iconic backboard-shattering dunk during a 1985 exhibition game in Italy, the "Shattered Backboard" colorway has built a serious legacy of its own. First launched in 2015, the Shattered Backboard line is celebrated for its bold use of orange, black, and white: a nod to MJ’s jersey colors during that legendary game.

Each iteration has kept the storytelling sharp while evolving the materials and construction to keep up with modern standards. The newest version sticks to that same spirit. It leans on high-quality leather and rich orange tones that stay true to the original theme.

The unboxing video highlights every detail, from the special edition shoebox to the clean color blocking. As the drop date nears, fans are locking in pairs before they disappear just like previous versions did.

Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard"

The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Shattered Backboard" features a premium leather upper dressed in orange, black, and white. Orange panels on the toe box and collar pop against crisp white underlays and bold black overlays.

Also, a black Swoosh runs along the sides, matching the laces and outsole for a clean finish. The Wings logo is stamped on the ankle collar, staying true to the classic Air Jordan 1 look.

Underneath, a white midsole and sturdy rubber outsole provide comfort and traction. This release is packaged with a special edition box featuring shattered glass graphics for a final nod to history.