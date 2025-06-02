Official Look At The Women’s Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" Release

The women’s Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" is ready to make its mark with a fresh, seasonal twist. Known for its legendary design, the Air Jordan 3 first hit the scene in 1988 and quickly became one of Michael Jordan’s most important sneakers.

Tinker Hatfield’s blueprint for the AJ3 introduced the now-iconic visible Air unit and Jumpman branding, setting a new standard for performance and style. This women’s exclusive pairs classic design with new colors.

The "Starfish" colorway brings a neutral canvas upper matched with vibrant orange hits. It’s a clean and bold update that feels perfect for shifting seasons. While the design sticks to the AJ3’s heritage, the materials and color blocking offer a fresh take that’s hard to ignore.

Official images show off the textured canvas overlays, orange suede mudguards, and translucent heel tabs. The midsole keeps things grounded with off-white tones, balancing the boldness up top.

The women’s Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" keeps all the best parts of the original while adding a pop that feels right at home in today’s sneaker scene. Overall, it’s a thoughtful update that stays loyal to the legacy and isn’t afraid to stand out

Air Jordan 3 TEX “Starfish”

Image via Nike

The women’s Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" features a beige canvas upper with tonal stitching and suede accents. Orange pops on the toe cap, heel panel, and sock liner, giving the neutral base a vibrant edge.

Also, a semi-translucent heel tab displays the Jumpman logo, while the midsole combines sail and white tones for a vintage finish. Further, underfoot, a clear outsole adds modern texture and grip. Inside, soft padding ensures comfort with every step.

Tying together classic AJ3 elements with fresh materials and striking colors, the Starfish edition feels like a perfect mix of old-school and new-school energy.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan 3 “Starfish” is going to drop on July 11th, 2025. Also, the retail price will be $200 when they are released.

Image via Nike