There is no more iconic shoe than the Air Jordan 1. Michael Jordan’s first-ever signature shoe is beloved by sneakerheads, and it has an amazing reputation that cannot be toppled. For years, fans have been buying every colorway they can get their hands on, and that won’t change for years to come. Jordan Brand has come through with some dope women’s exclusives, including the “Starfish” offering, which can be found down below.

As you will see, the shoe has a white leather base to it. From there, we get bright orange overlays that extend to the Nike swoosh on the sides. The cuff of the shoe is wrapped up in brown, which brings the entire silhouette together. These colors work in harmony together, and overall, it is the perfect shoe for the Fall weather.

This Air Jordan 1 High OG colorway for women is set to land on Thursday, October 27th, and will be available for a price of $180 USD. Let us know what you think of this model, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike