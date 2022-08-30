There have been some truly amazing Air Jordan 1 High OG colorways to come out over the last few years. This is one of the most iconic silhouettes ever created, so it should come as absolutely no surprise that fans are always trying to cop new offerings. It is a shoe that lends itself well to a whole slew of unique aesthetics, and now, fans are about to get the highly-anticipated "Taxi" model.

As you can see in the official photos down below, the sneaker has a white and black base to it, with yellow all throughout. The white is found on the side panels while black is placed on the overlays and the Nike swoosh. From there, yellow is found on the toe box and even the back heel. This is a color scheme that should have been put on the AJ1 much earlier, but better late than never.

If you are one of the many sneakerheads out there who want to get a hold of these, you will be able to do so as of Saturday, September 24th for a price of $180 USD. You can find pairs on GOAT and Flight Club in an array of sizes. Let us know what you think of this brand-new sneaker, in the comments section down below, and stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world.

Image via Nike

