Bright Oranges For The Air Jordan 3 "Starfish"

One of the more colorful looks is on the way next fall.

The Air Jordan 3 will be releasing an exciting "Starfish" colorway in the fall of 2025. This new iteration of the classic silhouette is set to turn heads with its bold orange tones, which cover much of the upper. The sneaker features a rich orange leather base. It's complemented by a smooth white midsole that adds a clean contrast to the vibrant hue. The "Starfish" colorway is inspired by a striking blend of orange and earth tones, giving the Air Jordan 3 a fresh, energetic look while maintaining its iconic design.

The sneaker's details include traditional elements like the perforated toe box and accents on the toe and heel. These add a touch of nostalgia to the modern design. A subtle Air Jordan logo can be found on the tongue, while the signature Jumpman branding completes the shoe's look with a nod to the sneaker's rich legacy. The "Starfish" colorway offers versatility, making it suitable for both casual wear and on-court action. With its eye-catching color and timeless style, the Air Jordan 3 "Starfish" will surely be a must-have for sneakerheads and collectors alike when it hits stores in 2025.

"Starfish" Air Jordan 3

The sneakers showcase a sail rubber sole combined with a matching sail midsole, featuring a small air pocket beneath the heel. The upper is made from orange leather, enhanced by more orange accents that are both lighter and darker. Lastly, Jordan's branding on the tongue matches the same shade of orange, resulting in a unified appearance.